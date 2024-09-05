Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.01% of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTE. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 242,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTE opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses on acquiring technology-oriented companies in Australia and New Zealand.

