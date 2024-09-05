Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 3.20% of Kairous Acquisition worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kairous Acquisition Stock Performance

KACL stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91.

Kairous Acquisition Profile

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

