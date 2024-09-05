Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $853,000 Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,375 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOE. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $11.17.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

