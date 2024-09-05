Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $791,000 in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIT. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 447.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,317 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $176,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

BIT opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

