Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Silk Road Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000.
Silk Road Medical stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.63. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.53.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SILK. Argus cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.
In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $61,462.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.
