Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,089 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 72.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 34.2% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 151.6% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 8.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

