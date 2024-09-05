Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,119 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,061 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Norges Bank bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,252,000 after purchasing an additional 221,785 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4,370,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 218,513 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.58. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $107.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.19.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

