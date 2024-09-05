Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,833 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,427,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143,562 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,656,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,369,312,000 after purchasing an additional 976,592 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,882,874 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,734,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,157,118 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $994,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,828 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.82.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.