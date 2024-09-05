Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 15,265 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,265 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 737,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $715,000.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.