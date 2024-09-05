Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 3,824 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 371,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 26,417 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,513,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DMB opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

