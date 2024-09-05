Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $764,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,934,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $100.86 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day moving average is $109.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

