Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Surmodics by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $553.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $42.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

