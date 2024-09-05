Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,351 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,494 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,923,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,328,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,431,000 after purchasing an additional 397,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ladder Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 293,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,167,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ladder Capital

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 548,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,571.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LADR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, August 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 76.87, a current ratio of 76.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.94.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.05%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

