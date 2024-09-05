Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 11.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 866,798 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 91,721 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $3,805,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 22.3% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 328,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,921 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269,098 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the period.

NYSE:PCK opened at $5.98 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

