Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $355.35 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.12 and a 52-week high of $378.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,750 shares of company stock worth $101,046,568 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.08.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

