Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Woodside Energy Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Woodside Energy Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDS

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

WDS stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. Woodside Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Institutional Trading of Woodside Energy Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 75.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 39,602 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 48,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 226,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.