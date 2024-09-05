Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $15.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

XHR opened at $13.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 1.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after purchasing an additional 278,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,256,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,729,000 after buying an additional 60,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $9,787,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 145,527 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

