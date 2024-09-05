Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,546 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,420 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,007,000 after purchasing an additional 766,666 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,339,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 815,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,585,000 after buying an additional 494,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XENE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $40.55 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

