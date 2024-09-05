Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.41. 57,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 109,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Xiaomi Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

