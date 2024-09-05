XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $128.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.18.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO
XPO Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $113.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.11. XPO has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $130.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.46.
XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
XPO Company Profile
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than XPO
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.