Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $138.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XYL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $129.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.72. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $311,684,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

