Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a report released on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $94.99.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $716,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,355,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

