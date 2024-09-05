Zacks Research Comments on ITT Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of ITT in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

ITT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

ITT Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ITT opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. ITT has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.36 and its 200-day moving average is $131.87.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 3,528.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,201,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

