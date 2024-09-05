Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) (CVE:ZOM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) (CVE:ZOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 4,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 2,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) Stock Down 6.6 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$36.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a current ratio of 15.31.
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) Company Profile
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.
