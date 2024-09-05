Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,051,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after purchasing an additional 206,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $157.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -308.10 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.50.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.