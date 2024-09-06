1,000 Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,779,000 after acquiring an additional 371,641 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 379.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 245,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after acquiring an additional 194,056 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 470,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $29,420,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONTO opened at $187.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.98. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.98 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

