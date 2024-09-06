1,002 Shares in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 89,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 81.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after acquiring an additional 256,273 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,753,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,960,000 after acquiring an additional 194,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,745,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,462 shares in the last quarter.

ULST stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $40.84.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

