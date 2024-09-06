1,300 Shares in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Acquired by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at $46,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,059.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $150,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,406 shares of company stock valued at $286,995. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of FDP opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.08. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $30.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -196.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

