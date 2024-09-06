13,123 Shares in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $24.18.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

