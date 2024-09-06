1,338 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $164.18 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $169.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.46%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

