200 Shares in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Purchased by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 486,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $24,137,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,253,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGM opened at $188.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $140.44 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

