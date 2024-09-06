21,808 Shares in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 4.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 474.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 98,934 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:DX opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. The company has a market cap of $930.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.30). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

