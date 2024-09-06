253 Shares in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Bought by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 308,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,832 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,205,000. Westwind Capital increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 519.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 42,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,336,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,267,000.

XOP stock opened at $131.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $126.59 and a 1 year high of $162.49.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

