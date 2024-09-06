2,571 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Burney Co. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after buying an additional 242,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $2,685,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $4,236,400.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,050,446.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

CRWD stock opened at $256.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.83, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.59 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

