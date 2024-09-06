2,736 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK opened at $116.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average of $101.93. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.03%.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

