2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down to $25.09

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.09, but opened at $23.71. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 1,375,293 shares.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITX. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 554.3% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 114,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

