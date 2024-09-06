30,462 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,565,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,023,000 after buying an additional 258,459 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,031,000 after acquiring an additional 835,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,716,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SDVY opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.