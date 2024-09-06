400 Shares in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Purchased by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 21.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 692 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.41. Danaos Co. has a one year low of $62.37 and a one year high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.04 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $246.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.83 million. Danaos had a net margin of 58.15% and a return on equity of 17.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 28.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.86%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

