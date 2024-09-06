4,021 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Purchased by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,021 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after purchasing an additional 290,673 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,737,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 886,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BBVA opened at $10.11 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

BBVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

