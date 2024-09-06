4,024 Shares in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

ILCB stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.28. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $932.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

