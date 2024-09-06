5,981 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average of $134.58.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $168.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.