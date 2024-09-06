5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ FEAM opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. 5E Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEAM. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth $61,000.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

