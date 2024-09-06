5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEAM. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth $61,000.
About 5E Advanced Materials
5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.
