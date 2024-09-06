639 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,084. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

