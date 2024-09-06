78,831 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $6,824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,150,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $1,441,742.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,433,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,929,910.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $6,824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,150,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,660,422 shares of company stock worth $352,116,577 in the last three months. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.40.

Shares of CVNA opened at $141.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $159.85.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

