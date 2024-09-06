844 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,163,000 after buying an additional 32,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,576,497.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $256.43 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.59 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.42 and a 200-day moving average of $316.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.83, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

