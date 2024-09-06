917 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 113.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,689 shares of company stock worth $1,628,002. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINS opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 146.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.65.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

