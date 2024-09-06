98,300 Shares in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,655,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 854,941 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,847,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 327,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $3.26.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0202 per share. This is a positive change from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

