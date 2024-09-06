A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $47.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. A-Mark Precious Metals traded as high as $43.15 and last traded at $42.62, with a volume of 179679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMRK. Northland Capmk lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 8.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 99.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $712,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 106,842 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $994.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

