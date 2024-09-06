A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.28. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

