AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $14.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABCL. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbCellera Biologics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of ABCL stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $714.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $6.05.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 463.77%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AbCellera Biologics
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.